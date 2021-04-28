TeslaSafe’s proven method to protect your Cryptos

Compartir

What is TeslaSafe?

TeslaSafe is a frictionless, high-yielding cryptocurrency with self-deflation, much like bitcoin on Binance’s smart chain. A 14% transaction fee rewards holders and another mechanism will burn 40% of the contract. This is a token that could potentially 10x, 100x and even 1000x in the near future with the most tokenomics advanced created.

Renewable energy

Like bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the renewable tokenomics long-term it is reflected in one of TeslaSafe’s core values. Building on this, the protocol leaders intend to execute the renewable vision through new ideas & help from the community. Our marketing drives our community and our community drives our marketing.

Binance smart chain

TeslaSafe is powered by the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). This blockchain network works in parallel to the binance chain. The speed and low fees of this specific blockchain offer our community the added interoperability and affordability to facilitate investments through MetaMask and other wallets.

WIN AND BURN

Like other cryptocurrencies and bitcoin, TeslaSafe also aims to create strong buying pressure through deflationary measures. TeslaSafe’s strong profit aspect is backed by the 14% tax for all transactions. 7% of this tax it is equally redistributed to the community, in proportion to the tokens they own. This system incentivizes our community of HODLers by giving strong price support.

The other 7%

The remaining 7% is transferred back as liquidity provider tokens to the PancakeSwap (LP) liquidity pool. This will be a cold 50/50 split for the contract in BNB while the other half of the tokens TeslaSafe pairs automatically with the aforementioned BNB as LP on Pancakswap.