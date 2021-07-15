Tesla’s V3 Superchargers will charge faster, up to 300 kW

March 2019 Tesla announced the Superchargers V3, a faster version of its charging points for electric cars. These would be able to load at a maximum power of 250 kW, which is significantly faster than the 150 kW power of the Superchargers V2 which are installed in most of the company’s cargo areas, for now.

Since that announcement, Tesla has installed a good number of Superchargers V3 throughout the world, including Spain Y Mexico. During our tests we charged the battery of a Tesla Model 3, from 10% to 80%, in about 15 minutes.

Reducing waiting times while charging is one of the biggest challenges of the electric car. It is, in fact, one of the biggest barriers to the adoption of electric mobility, for fear of losing comfort and feeling that there is more to wait. Therefore, the higher the charging power during trips, the better, since the times are shorter.

Superchargers V3, up to 300 kW of power

In that sense, Elon musk has commented on Twitter that the Superchargers V3 so that they are capable of charging electric cars up to a maximum power of 300 kW. That would mean that the wait times on those chargers are even shorter.

He has explained it by responding to a test carried out by Car & Driver magazine, called EV 1000, in which they put a good number of electric cars to the test and which was dominated by Tesla vehicles. The top 10 was like this:

Tesla Model S Long Range PlusTesla Model Y PerformanceTesla Model 3 PerformanceFord Mustang Mach-E 4XPorsche Taycan 4SKia Niro EVAudi e-tronVolkswagen ID.4Volvo XC40 RechargePolestar 2

Not bad, although new Model S has more range & faster charging. 3 & Y should use long range version, as Performance version is meant for max speed & handling, not max range. Supercharger network is being upgraded to 250kW to 300kW, so that will help too. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

Musk explains, rightly, that they must have used the Tesla Model 3 Y Tesla Model Y of great autonomy and not the performance versions, since they are optimized for the greatest possible autonomy. He also recalled that the new Tesla Model S With a long autonomy (2021) it is capable of traveling even further and charging much faster.

He also explained that the V3 Superchargers network is being upgraded from 250 kW to 300 kW, making waiting times even shorter and more distance can be traveled in less time.

Once the Supercharger V3 At most Tesla charging points, it would bring average waits much closer to 10 minutes than 15 minutes, so they will be quite similar to a fuel vehicle.

Only one question remains: Which Tesla cars will be able to charge 300 kW of power in a V3 Supercharger? Are they the same that currently charge at 250 kW or is the list of models capable of charging at maximum speeds further narrowed?

These are the models that can currently charge at full power in a Tesla Supercharger V3:

Tesla Model 3 with great autonomyTesla Model 3 PerformanceTesla Model Y with great autonomyTesla Model Y PerformanceTesla Model S Plaid (2021) Tesla Model S with great autonomy (2021) Tesla Model X Plaid (2021) Tesla Model X with great autonomy (2021)

This is how it is to charge in a Supercharger V3

