Tesla has confirmed the existence of the roadrunner project, until now an open secret, and has revealed some of those mysteries that lie behind his intention to produce batteries in Fremont at less than $ 1,000 / kWh without the collaboration of Panasonic. In a work area of ​​approximately 2,700 m2, divided into two floors, it will be installed an R&D laboratory and the production line of the new batteries. There they will work four shifts of 100 employees each 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Tesla’s RoadRunner project has long been known to be a reality as much as the Californian manufacturer has tried to keep it a secret. Their goal is to mass-produce a new, more energy-dense and much cheaper battery cell. The chemistry is being developed by an internal team from the company itself, which includes work in the research laboratory led by Jeff Dahn, the Canadian physicist with whom he has collaborated for years.

Now tesla has acknowledged that they have requested permission to adapt new workspaces in the “Tera battery manufacturing facility”, the facility that will house this project in the Kato building of the Fremont factory. The area it will occupy will be 2,000 m2 on the second floor and another 767 m2 on the third floor. With these additions, the total space of the Kato building will increase to 14,500 m2 without changing the external footprint. The works do not require new excavations or the reinforcement of the structure and will be carried out from inside the existing building. New air conditioning equipment will be installed on the roof.

Situation of the new facilities of the Tesla Roadrunner project at the Fremont factory.

This new space will have a battery manufacturing area and a space dedicated to R&D. For now, the manufacturing volume to be reached in the new facilities is not specified, but the 400 workers assigned there will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in four shifts of 100 people.

To meet the needs of new manufacturing equipment, Tesla has requested an increase in the contracted energy capacity to 92,800 MWh per year, which represents an increase of 72,800 MWh / year. Tesla also indicates the toxic materials to be used in the project, all of which are used in the production of battery cells: aluminum, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese in various chemical combinations.

In the next battery day, which is provisionally scheduled to take place on September 15, Tesla will offer the possibility of visiting the works of the new installation.

The aim of the Roadrunner project is to achieve large-scale production to reduce the price of batteries to what is considered the limit beyond which combustion and electric cars equal their cost of production. According to experts, the battery, already packaged, should reach a maximum price of $ 100 for each kWh (90 euros / kWh)

Despite the fact that with this project Tesla is disassociated from Panasonic, its partner in the Nevada Gigafactory for the production of battery cells, both companies announced a few days ago the new clauses of their contract that specify, in the short term, the capacities of production of the volume of orders, and lengthen the relation at least 10 years beyond reaching the maximum production of the installation.