Tesla’s reliability in question: 3 recalls in a month

ACD June 16, 2021

Three recalls in just a month in the United States is shaking Tesla’s reliability image.

Tesla, gradually, is gaining a reputation as a brand that does not take care of the details and whose reliability is not proven one hundred percent. Every so often, news arrives from users who complain about problems with American manufacturer models and they air them on social networks, and calls for review by the US authority in charge of ensuring the safety of cars in the United States.

Precisely, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has just announced that Tesla has initiated two new recalls for possible problems with the seat belts that affect about 8,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Seat belts, affected

The affected models are the Tesla Model 3 manufactured between 2018 and 2020 and the Tesla Model Y assembled from 2019 to 2021. The problem to be reviewed affects the locking of the front seat belt system (driver’s and passenger’s), which are not securely attached to the models B-pillar, which can prevent the element from working as intended, potentially causing injury to the occupants.

According to Tesla this problem is the result of worker failures when properly tightening the seat belts in place or properly verifying that the specifications were met after installing the seat belts.

Simultaneously, Tesla will also review 2,166 units of the Tesla Model Y from 2019-2021 by another seatbelt problem, affecting the second row, which is not related to the previous one.

Tesla employees previously denounced various US media that they did not have enough time to finish their tasks correctly during the assembly of the cars, so they were forced to take “shortcuts.”

In addition, the brand that Elon Musk runs is also calling for a review of 5,974 units of the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y for about Screws that could come loose in car brake calipers. This problem can cause, among other things, a loss of pressure in the tires and can affect the performance and safety of the vehicle.

