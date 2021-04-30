Teslas notify you of service calls through the car screen

Enlarge

Tesla is already using connectivity to send notices directly, through the car screen, to the owners of its models.

To date, the notifications that our vehicles had to be reviewed by the brand itself, in the event of review calls or possible faults detected, were (and are) carried out by letter, email, telephone or by announcing it through the brand’s website.

But at Tesla, a champion of the avant-garde in the automotive world, this is different. The Californian electric car brand now uses the notifications in the car to notify owners of a possible defect in the interior of their vehicles.

Tesla alerts you directly through the car

The key to this process is that all the models of the brand founded and directed by Elon Musk are connected to the internet. That connectivity is used for a variety of functions ranging from sending data for the Autopilot to simpler entertainment functions like streaming music.

At the same time, this connectivity serves Tesla to remotely diagnose some problems of your vehicles. Once this diagnosis is made, an attempt is made to solve the problem remotely.

Some model 3 owners in germany received this message on their screen. The message states that the car has to come into the SeC to get checked. Some glue might have been applied incorrectly and water could get into the cabin. Pretty convenient way of notifying affected owners. pic.twitter.com/5WXO2sipEo – Tesla_Adri (@tesla_adri) April 13, 2021

If that is not possible, Tesla can use connectivity to warn owners of potential problems with their cars. A) Yes, several Tesla owners in Germany have reported that they have received a notification on the car screen saying they have to take it to technical service:

The problem appears to be related to the gaskets of a batch of Model 3 vehicles with VINs between ~ 910,000 and 917,000 that can cause water to enter the passenger compartment.

When detecting a non-safety related problem in a vehicle lot, Tesla to date sent emails to potentially affected owners. Now it appears that Tesla is also using in-car notifications to warn owners of potential problems.

Nevertheless, in the event of potential safety-related issues, Tesla has to continue to respect local laws and inform owners through the usual channels already mentioned.