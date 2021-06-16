Tesla’s next revolution is in recharging, and it’s already happening

With the introduction of the new Tesla Model S Plaid, and with it a new generation of batteries, Tesla lays the foundation for its next big breakthrough. The next revolution of Tesla will be in recharging, and more specifically in the supercharger network, something that with what it tries to recover the land yielded in front of other manufacturers of cars and infrastructures of load. It won’t be an easy change, but Tesla has already confirmed that an improvement of the superchargers is on the way and with it we will see recharging powers of up to 350 kW.

Tesla is already looking to the future talking about charging powers of 350 kW, currently the maximum of the superchargers is 250 kW

During the presentation event of the new Tesla Model S Plaid, the Californian firm has shed some details about the future of its charging infrastructure, a key element in the future of the manufacturer considering the gain in battery capacity of its cars, the volume of units in circulation that the supercharger network must support and the upcoming launch of the Tesla Semi.

Well, Tesla has announced that it is already working on a new evolution of the supercharger network to continue increasing its power. Although now the network has reached maximum powers of 250 kW, the next step that Tesla will take will be to reach 280 kW, then 300 kW, finally ending at 350 kW. But the brand assures that it will not stop there, since the needs of its electric truck are well above those of cars, and for this reason it says it is considering other options to guarantee recharge times as short as possible.

Tesla seems closer and closer to making the leap to the 800-volt architectures that its main rivals employ.

Maybe the key factor now facing Tesla is the leap to 800 volt architecture (or more), as it is a practically obligatory way to continue increasing in recharging power. This architecture is for example the one that we find in Porsche / Audi, or also Hyundai / Kia, thus discovering powers of up to 320 kW for quick recharging. In parallel, Tesla also has ahead to launch its new generation of 4680 batteries, a state-of-the-art technology that should have been presented in the recently canceled Plaid +, and that could be the perfect excuse to make the final leap towards higher recharging powers.