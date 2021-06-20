Tesla’s new steering wheel gives quite a few problems in real use

With each new model or update of an existing one, Tesla it has always sought to innovate in some aspect beyond its electrical technology. We have proof of this in the steering wheel of the new Model S. Although we have been many speculators about how bad it could be to use a steering wheel that is half a steering wheel, in reality we have not had any direct empirical evidence.

At least until now, because there are those who have already been able to drive a brand new Model S with that kind of joystick, and yes, It seems that it is as dire as we thought. Round steering wheels have been around for more than a century, so it is perfectly normal for almost all drivers to feel uncomfortable when they first see the cut shape of the steering wheel. “Yoke”, as Tesla refers to. After all, we’ve only seen a similar controller in KITT, aka The Fantastic Car (1982).

At best, we would say this resembles uncomfortable. The removal of turn signal and windshield wiper levers In favor of small buttons they cannot be seen as an improvement, especially since the orientation and location (although I suppose the thumb is always close to them, or should) of the aforementioned signal buttons changes as the pseudo steering wheel is moved, something that just isn’t a problem with a pair of steering column mounted gauges.

But leaving some secondary controls aside, it is the main function of this thing, the direction, possibly a large part of driving a car, which seems difficult. I know there is an argument that Formula 1 carsThey use hairpin-type steering wheels, but remember that they are set up so side-to-side turns can occur without hands crossing. The cars themselves don’t move the front wheels more than 14 or 20 degrees, even on the narrowest tracks.

They are not even designed to park in the tightest of spaces, which you have to do with a normal car. Because although an F1 steering wheel does not even reach one lap between bumps, most cars usually have two and a half laps. And like the yoke on an airplane, the physical element to steer the wheels of the Tesla Model S rather discourages turning. In a car that may need to maneuver at low speeds, such as a normal street one, a yoke is a pretty bad design.

I’m sure it’s something a driver might get used to eventually, but that’s not the same as a new design that really improves machine performance. Furthermore, the yoke design also he forces his crossed arms a lot, which would be disastrous if the airbag were to deploy. And while that can happen with any steering wheel, its design exacerbates it. In short, we can say that it brings more disadvantages than advantages, and we have proof of this in these videos.

Certainly most of the comments aren’t particularly good positives, save from Tesla apologists and evangelists, but we strongly encourage you to watch them and make your own decisions. In any case, the American firm also offers the traditional steering wheel option in the configurator – but not visibly – so that updated Model S and Model X customers can enjoy the freedom of choice.

