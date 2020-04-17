Tesla cars will change color, thanks to the world’s most advanced new paint shop that Elon Musk will bring to the Berlin factory

The painting on the cars It is one of the most important characteristics in a vehicle, because many times the color is the factor that defines a customer to make the purchase. Paint also plays an important role in car care, as it can be severely damaged if it is not properly maintained to protect it.

Tesla knows this very well and Elon musk has announced that, the factory located in Giga Berlin, will have a paint shop capable of achieving incredible effects in their future cars.

This announcement is of great interest, especially considering that Tesla is one of the companies that chooses a base color for their cars, white. If one of Tesla’s customers wants the car to be in red, blue, silver gray or black, they must pay up to 1,600 euros more to get it.

However, despite the coronavirus, Tesla wants to make the most of its plant in Berlin, to further improve vehicle production, with the firm objective that new Tesla can be purchased not only with different colors, but with new effects.

Tesla color settings. Credit: Courtesy Tesla.

According to the portal El Español, Elon Musk explained that several layers of paint will be used that produce an effect that simulates that the car subtly changes color, depending on how we see it. The key is in the way the light hits and bounces off the body, until we reach our eyes.

Tesla will allow to get a new Model 3 or Model Y with this multicolour effect directly from the factory, although obviously it will have an additional cost and highlighting that at the moment the service will only be available in Europe, since it is difficult to install the system in the factories of the United States.

