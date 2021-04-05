Tesla’s market value would grow by $ 50 billion for record deliveries

Bloomberg

US Futures Advance; Stable Treasury Yield: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures rise driven by strong jobs report last Friday. Yield on 10-year Treasuries remains stable near 1.72%. The Bloomberg Dollar Index and emerging currencies advance. Copper rises and crude falls after OPEC + agreed to increase production. The Senate approved yesterday in general the bill that postpones the elections to May 15 and 16 and will be discussed today in particular. Cases of coronavirus in the country rose by 7,304 to 1,026,785 and the number of deaths increased from 120 to 23,644. Regarding vaccines, 6,939,461 people have been inoculated. CLP rose 1.7% last week and closed at 717.19 / USD. The S&P Ipsa was stable last week; Read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. All events in local time. At 7:15 am, this was the performance of the main indices: Treasury Yield 10 years stable at 1.72% EUR stable vs USD to 1.1754 Active copper contract + 2.8% to $ 4.1035 WTI crude futures -1.7% to $ 60.38 Bloomberg Commodities Index -0.2% S & P 500 Futures + 0.6% STOXX Europe 600 + 0.6% Shanghai SE Composite + 0.5% INTERNATIONAL: Coronavirus: President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated after a member of his covid-19 advisory panel warned that the US faces a fourth wave of infections Illnesses and hospitalizations are increasing in people between 30 and 50 years of age France entered a four-week lockdown, while the British Government will offer to all people in England to take two covid tests a week. Janet Yellen plans to ask for a minimum tax rate g lobal in a speech today before the Chicago Global Affairs Council, Axios reported, citing an excerpt from his prepared remarks. merger and acquisition, "Yellen will say as reported by Axios Argentina's Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, said that the completion of a plan with the IMF to pay off US $ 45 billion in debt will probably not occur in May or June The above would require the support of countries such as the United States, China, Germany, Japan and France, the Minister of Economy said in an interview with CNN Español The Argentine government cannot pay the IMF the US $ 45 billion required between September 2021 and 2024, he said Central Bank of Chile head sees improbable rate hike in 2021BCCh left market in turmoil, rates adrift: Chile Fixed Income Chile optimists urge to have pr Caution on Chilean peso Senate generally approves postponing elections: Mercurio They will invest more than US $ 8 million in initiative that seeks to exploit lithium in the country: Mercurio TO BE PENDING: In Chile: 10:30 am: Central Bank Advisor Naudón presents IPoM in videoconference In Chile this week: April 7, 8:30 am: Trade balance Tue. April 7, 9am: Nominal wages Feb. April 8, 8am: CPI Mar. International: 9:45 am: US PMI services Markit Mar .; its T. 60.2, previous 60% 10am: US factory orders Feb .; its T. -0.5%, previous 2.6% 10am: US durable goods orders Feb .; its T. -1.1%, previous 1.7% Fed Agenda: There are no public events planned Relevant agendas: South America, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, CLOSE: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP stable at 717.19 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: -0.1bps to 57.16 points baseCLP vs 2-year Chamber -3bp at 1.49% UF vs 2-year Chamber stable at -1.57% 2030 BTP rate + 1bp to 3.5% 2026 BTU rate + 6bp to -0.77% Inflation breakvens 2-year stable at 3.104%