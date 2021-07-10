Tesla’s Gigafactory comes to PUBG Mobile and you can build the Model Y

Seeing associations between automotive and racing video games has been a common situation for decades. What is not common is that vehicle companies join forces with the most popular battle royales of the moment; mainly because this genre does not usually have driving as its main mechanic. However, PUBG Mobile Y Tesla They ended that belief, because during 2020 they began a series of interesting collaborations that have reached a peak this year.

PUBG Mobile, the mobile variant of the battle royale, has been updated to version 1.5 with great news. One of them is that Erangel, its most iconic map, received a makeover to renew the player experience. To the surprise of the latter, the update will be accompanied by the Tesla Gigafactory. Yes, the assembly plant of the Californian company will be present on stage.

PUBG Corp’s idea was for Erangel to display futuristic technology and elements everywhere, and Tesla’s Gigafactory fit the bill perfectly. Best of all, players will be able to enter the plant. A curious characteristic is that, if you activate all the switches inside, the Tesla Model Y assembly chain. At the end of its production, you will be able to get on board and allow the Autopilot takes you to a predetermined point on the road.

PUBG Mobile and Tesla strengthen their partnership

Maybe in playable terms it doesn’t contribute too much, but as a marketing strategy it is brilliant. What is not yet clear is whether those responsible for the game intend to offer these same news in Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. Recall that, in the Asian country, Tencent was forced to eliminate PUBG Mobile in favor of Game for Peace, since the monetization system of the former did not comply with China’s regulations.

In fact, Game for Peace already had a collaboration with Tesla in July 2020, being possible to acquire the brand’s electric cars — virtual, of course — to use them within the game. That Tesla has started its foray into the Chinese version of the battle royale should come as no surprise, as it is one of its most important markets today.

PUBG Mobile update 1.5 is now available. The download weighs 686 MB on Android and 1.64 GB on iOS.

