Tesla would get 10% of the global electric car market in the next few years

Tesla would be able to get around the 10% of the global electric car market in the coming years, according to an analysis carried out by Mizuho Bank. In the note to investors, they explain that the influence of the company in the industry has been “disruptive” and has caused that many other automotive companies accelerate their plans of electrification of their range of vehicles.

The report explains that the penetration of electric vehicles globally is in full growth. Europe has a 7.4% share, China 6.8% and the United States 1.9%. During the first quarter of 2021, 24% of electric cars sold globally were from Tesla. The reason for the increase in sales has to do, above all, with the high demand for Model 3 Y Model Y in all countries where both models are available.

Mizuho Bank believes that Tesla It could get a lot more traction in the electric vehicle market, leaving traditional brands behind. According to the report, this is related, above all, to its immense advantage in battery production and technology and software development, which is years ahead of the competition.

The competitive advantage in both categories puts the Fremont company in a very privileged position to continue making profound changes in the automotive market.

Will the Tesla Model Y be the world’s best-selling car?

The trend seems to be clear and Elon musk explained weeks ago that they calculate that the Tesla Model Y It will become the best-selling car in the world.

To achieve this, they would have to manufacture and deliver more than 1.2 million units a year. Once they do, they would surpass the Toyota Corolla, which is currently the most popular model in sales globally.

Musk’s optimism is not without logic. The SUV market continues to grow by leaps and bounds and electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular. In addition to the incentives that governments in different parts of the world are implementing to accelerate the electrification of fleets, it does not sound far-fetched.

Still, the way to surpass the Toyota Corolla or the vans of the F series from Ford, is still long. During the first quarter of 2021, the company sold 182,780 Model Y and Model 3 units (Tesla does not disclose data for individual models). In fact, throughout 2020 they managed to deliver a total of 500,000 units of all their cars.

Tesla will significantly increase vehicle production throughout 2021 and especially in 2022. They will do so with the opening of a new factory in Berlin to supply the European market and another in Austin, Texas, for the production of the Cybertruck and the Model Y, exclusively. In addition, they hope to put on sale a compact and inexpensive $ 25,000 electric vehicle.

As explained Elon musk On Twitter, he expects the milestone to be reached first in 2022, with total revenue from the sale of the vehicle. In 2023 they would achieve it with total units sold.

Seems quite likely at least based on revenue in 2022 & possibly total units in 2023 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

