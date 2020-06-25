Tesla wants its vehicles to adapt to available charging speeds and will soon update the Model S and Model X.

There are many interesting components, extras and innovative designs that can be incorporated into an electric car, but in the end what drivers are deciding on one or gold model is when it comes to the battery. Charging an electric car can be problematic and all sorts of circumstances come into play, from where to do it while it takes time.

That is why at Tesla they are making important bets to improve the load rate and one of the most announced novelties was the V3 Superchargers that can charge 250 kW, 150 km in five minutes. But of course, as usually happens when you add a preview like this, What happens to the vehicles before those chargers?

At the moment, at Tesla they have decided that the time has come to update some cars and they will probably start soon with the more expensive Model S and Model X, which will expand the possibility of loading.

Until now these vehicles had been left in the 200 kW load with which they were sold and, according to CNET, soon will go to 225 kW. It is not all that can be used in a V3 Supercharger, but it is an advance.

One of the limitations is that only the newest and most expensive models can be updated to this figure, those that are already a few years old will will be stuck in the batteries and chargers they were using due to the impossibility of reformulating their properties without changing the components of the vehicle, which causes another problem to appear.

The rapid advance that the batteries are having can cause a vehicle purchased in 2020 to become obsolete in 2022, so Tesla is going to make this effort, so that drivers do not fall into disincentive which means buying a vehicle that will soon become obsolete.

At the moment there is no specific date on which the announced models will be updated, but once it is known, surely they won’t take long.