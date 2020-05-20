Elon Musk has announced on his personal Twitter profile that in July Tesla will raise the price of the so-called ‘total autonomous driving capacity’ of the Autopilot, its most advanced technology in terms of driving assistance systems. In this way, the price increase that was rumored since the end of last year is officially confirmed.

Starting next July 1, the American manufacturer will increase $ 1,000 the price of its ‘Total Autonomous Driving Capacity’ package, as the company calls software that unlocks the most advanced autonomous driving capabilities. However, despite its commercial name, it must be remembered that it is not a fully autonomous driving system.

This price increase will affect all markets where Tesla markets its vehicles, and most likely translates into a rise of exactly 1,000 euros in the European market. Currently this equipment has an extra cost of 6,400 euros in both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, as in the Model S and Model X, and can also be purchased after having purchased the car. With the price increase, it is most likely to cost 7,400 euros in Spain.

In a few months, towards the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, Tesla will offer this equipment through subscription payment. In this way, customers who want to enjoy all the capabilities of the system but do not want to spend a large sum of money in one fell swoop, will be able to access the service by paying a monthly fee (the amount of which is still unknown).

Tesla and Elon Musk have repeatedly insisted that the price of this system will increase as new, more advanced features are introduced, and as technology gets closer to true total autonomous driving. In another recent tweet, Elon Musk has gone as far as saying that this system will be worth “probably more than $ 100,000” in the future. For asking that it not remain.

