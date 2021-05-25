Tesla will have to pay plaintiffs $ 16,000 for software affecting battery charging; there could be up to 10,000 affected



Recharging problem in Model S led 30 owners to court, they must be compensated for damages.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The company of billionaire Elon Musk must face a class action lawsuit in Norway, to compensate owners of Tesla Model S electric cars purchased in 2013-2015.

The complaint of the owners of these cars was presented to the conciliation board in December 2020 in Norway and accuses that after a software update in 2019, cars have experienced shorter battery performance and charging capacity.

The problem has been detected in the Tesla Model S car model, which is the one that has presented problems associated with fast chargers. In the checks of those affected, it has been shown that the update has led directly to a longer load time.

So far, around 30 Norwegian clients have won in the lawsuit that was presented to the conciliation council on April 29.

The case was decided by a judgment of absentia in which Tesla Norway AS did not file an answer. Faced with the facts Musk’s company has been sentenced to pay $ 16,000 to each affected.

But another circumstance arises that could aggravate the problem for Musk, since that Tesla model was sold about 10,000 times during the indicated period, so if all those buyers decide to sue the company, this could cost Tesla Norway about $ 160 million.

Tesla has not commented on the matter, but the verdict ordered the company to pay before May 31 or appeal the case before June 17 to the Oslo Conciliation Board.

Affected customers believe that the Tesla deal is incomprehensible, and that it shouldn’t be, Especially when the car costs around $ 120,000.

“It is extremely absurd that Tesla, as a large publicly traded company, does not appear on the conciliation meeting when there are more than 30 customers who have complained. It’s outright nonsense, ”said Torbjørn Stølen, one of the affected parties leading the lawsuit.

For Stølen it is only fair that customers receive compensation as the upgrade weakened the car’s features.

“The deterioration of the quality of a product after its sale is obviously completely unacceptable and should be something that all those affected get hold of,” says the Norwegian customer.

In Denmark Tesla also faces legal actions brought by 75 homeowners who feel that they should demand the same amount that has been granted to consumers in Norway.

While in California, Tesla suffered a similar indictment because owners of electric cars reported that the range of their batteries was reduced by 40 miles, after the company manipulated the software to evade its legal obligations to fix or replace batteries.

With information from Nettavisen and RT

