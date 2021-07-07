Tesla will copy the most peculiar gadget of the pick-up of Hummer and Rivian

The Tesla Cybertruck will still take a long time to arrive, however today we have known an important novelty that it will bring, and that until now had not been announced. Following in the footsteps of the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV, the Tesla Cybertruck will also have four-wheel steering. The announcement comes at a key moment, as Rivian is finalizing the details to begin deliveries of its electric pick-up, and what better response from Tesla than to continue presenting news from the Cybertruck.

The war between electric pick-ups that will begin this July promises to be exciting with no less than 4 manufacturers and their respective 4 models involved: Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV. And beyond the benefits, the competition between these four pick-ups will focus on the large number of possibilities and gadgets that they will offer, finding all kinds of solutions that will mark a before and after in the industry.

In this way, one of the most practical solutions that Rivian and GMC pick-ups will install is a steer wheel system, but not like the one we see more and more cars. Rivian promises the ability to manage each wheel independently thanks to the system Tank Turn and the use of an electric motor for each wheel, which translates into the ability to turn on itself (like a tracked tank). For its part, GMC offers in the Hummer EV a steering wheel system capable of moving the car diagonally, a function that GMC itself has called Crab walk.

Faced with this commitment to improve the maneuverability and agility of these models, Tesla seems to have taken note and thus Elon Musk confirmed to a Twitter user yesterday that the Cybertruck will have a directional rear axle. There are no more details or data in this regard, so we still have to know if Tesla will also “invent” a new extra function to take advantage of this function, or will limit itself to integrating this capacity as other manufacturers have done until now. Be that as it may, the truth is that This is an important novelty in the model, as we cannot forget that the Cybertruck will be 5.89 meters long and 2 meters wide., so its strength will not be precisely the ease of finding parking.