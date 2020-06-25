The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, better known by its acronym NHTSA, has announced the opening of an investigation into 63,000 units of the Tesla Model S. The investigation comes as a result of complaints related to the faulty media control unit which ends up resulting in the total uselessness of the central touch screen of the Model S.

63,000 Tesla Model S manufactured between 2012 and 2015 will be investigated

NHTSA will investigate 63,000 units of the Model S produced between 2012 and 2015, after receiving 11 formal complaints alleging premature failures in the multimedia system due to a defective chip in the flash memory. Tesla used the same component in 159,000 units of the Model S (manufactured between 2012-2018) and Model X (built between 2016-2018), so NHTSA could end up increasing the number of vehicles investigated.

According to NHTSA, the control unit uses an NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor with an integrated 8GB capacity eMMC flash memory. These types of devices have a limited lifespan, depending on the number of programs or write / erase cycles let them suffer. According to the US agency, longer power-on times, more frequent touch screen restarts, or intermittent loss of connection to the mobile phone are signs of a damaged eMMC memory, potentially at risk of burning forever.

This premature wear of the eMMC storage memory ends up causing a central touch screen blackout, and therefore leaves most of the car’s functions unavailable like the climate control, the infotainment, the navigator, the adjustment of the suspension and the direction, or the intensity of the regenerative braking. However, the car can continue to circulate.

Among formally filed complaints, users have reported a loss of carrying capacity; impossibility of demisting the windows when not being able to access the air conditioning controls; or deactivation of some Autopilot functions.

NHTSA must conclude if the component should be removed on a review call

If the investigation ends up concluding that the MCUv1 memory (the first generation of this component, which was later updated) should be withdrawn from the market, it will cause thousands of Model S and Model X owners to seek compensation from Tesla. Many customers have already had to replace the MCUv1, paying out of pocket for a repair sometimes exceeding $ 3,000.

If NHTSA ends up making a review call to replace all affected memories, Tesla will have to face a multi-million dollar bill. A call to review that would alert clients from other markets, although in that case it will depend on the consumer protection institutions of each country.