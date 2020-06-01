Elon musk, CEO of Tesla, has announced through his Twitter that the speed of deployment of the network Superchargers has slowed down in recent months to allow production of the Supercharger V3s announced a year ago. After an interim period in which Tesla has still been installing current technology, it now seems be in readiness to deploy the new one, that allows recharging powers of up to 250 kW.

Tesla’s goal with its network of Superchargers is to cover 95 to 100% of the needs of the population of each and every one of the markets in which it is active. By the end of 2018, the goal was for its global network to have 18,000 cargo positions. However, Tesla only managed to reach a figure of 12,000 when that date arrived. Today, two years later, and according to information on their own website, they are 16,585 Superchargers that are in operation all over the world.

Some analysts explained this delay due to the slowdown caused by the arrival of the new technology of the Supercharger V3, much more powerful. But this situation has not allowed these to begin to be implemented. In fact, to this day, Tesla is building new stations with previous technology. However, Elon Musk has confirmed via Twitter those initial assumptions: “We slowed down a bit to allow production of the Supercharger V3 to start, but now it will accelerate!”

We slowed down a bit to allow Supercharger V3 production to get going, but now will speed up! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2020

For Tesla, the network of Superchargers is an incentive to buy that differentiates it from the competition, especially now that many manufacturers are putting high-quality electric cars with large batteries on the market. Tesla recently updated its Supercharger map by adding future locations that appear as “Open Soon.” According to the website Supercharger.info, they are currently under construction 93 stations worldwide and another 120 are in the permitting phase. With the new technology, there is a single cable in each charging station, which means that, unlike what happens in current Superchargers, power is not shared between two cars if they use the same charging point. In addition these are liquid-cooled making them lighter, flexible and efficient. In this way, if the average of 8.8 Superchargers per station is maintained, and these are all with V3 technology, they will represent a total of almost 1,900 more charge points.

Existing and Future Network of Tesla Superchargers in the World (May 2020)

The physical appearance of the Supercharger does not vary from the previous ones, so it is not recognized with the naked eye. The fundamental difference is in the charging cable, which is much thicker than the previous one. The other differences are located in the equipment located at the rear of the station, now larger and with a power of 1 MW, necessary to be able to offer 250 kW at each charging point.

The maximum power offered by these new Superchargers is 250 kW. According to Tesla, in more efficient vehicles, such as the Model 3 Long Range, the new Supercharger can add up to 120 kilometers in 5 minutes (25 kilometers per minute), which would mean, up to 1,600 kilometers per hour of charge.

