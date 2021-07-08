Tesla wants to open its Superchargers to all electric cars

Enlarge

July 8, 2021

Tesla could open up the use of Superchargers, the brand’s exclusive chargers, to other electric cars from other brands.

The democratization of Tesla’s Superchargers, which will allow its use by electric cars of other brands, it’s closer. In fact, as of the third quarter of 2022 this possibility could be fulfilled.

According to internal documents to Norwegian authorities, Tesla is considering opening five Superchargers to the general public, something that confirms comments made about the accessibility of Superchargers by the Tesla CEO and Co-Founder Elon Musk, in December of last year.

First Norway, then the rest of Europe

Tesla charging station



In December, Musk responded on Twitter to a question about why other automakers weren’t taking Tesla’s offer to use the Superchargers, which is one of the most extensive electric car charging networks, but is only available for Tesla cars.

“They are doing it, although it is something low-key. Tesla’s Superchargers are becoming accessible to other electric cars«Musk explained at the time.

They are, although it’s kind low-key. Tesla Superchargers are being made accessible to other electric cars. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2020

On European Superchargers, CCS2 plugs have been installed, which implies that it is physically possible that other brands that use the same type of plug can use the chargers on the network if the software allows it.

In the case of Norway, the first country in which this possibility will be opened, the German press points out that Tesla will receive a grant of 400,000 crowns (about 52,000 euros) for each Supercharger that is made accessible to all brands of electric vehicles in Vestland County.

According to several media, Sweden is also on the move To ensure that any electric car can use the Tesla Suprechargers and after him, the measure could be gradually extended to the rest of the European continent.

Tesla already has more than 25,000 fast-charging chargers throughout the planet, the most extensive cargo network and that gives quantitative and qualitative advantages to the brand’s clients.