Tesla ups the ante on cameras for its autopilot system, despite scrutiny

BERKELEY, USA (Reuters) – Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that starting this month it will remove a radar sensor and rely on cameras in its self-driving system for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the North American market.

The move comes as there is growing scrutiny from regulators and the media to the safety of what Tesla calls “total autonomous driving” features, following a series of accidents.

“These will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural network processing to offer autopilot, autonomous driving and certain active safety features,” Tesla said in a statement.

Tesla’s autopilot system currently consists of eight wrap-around cameras around its vehicles, complemented by a frontal radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors. A radar sensor uses radio sensors to detect the distance of objects.

“All new Model S and Model Xs, as well as all vehicles built for markets outside of North America, will continue to be equipped with radar … until we determine the right time to transition those vehicles to Tesla Vision,” he said the company in reference to the camera-based autonomous driving system.

