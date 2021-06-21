Tesla unveils fifth most powerful supercomputer in the world

Tesla works tirelessly to increase its computational computing power to process the massive amounts of data required to improve the Autopilot that is offered today. As well as develop fully autonomous driving proposals for the future. In this sense, the company has recently presented its new supercomputer, the fifth most powerful in the world.

Tesla’s director of artificial intelligence (AI) Andrej Karpathy has provided details of the company’s latest supercomputer at the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition in which other car manufacturers also participated. The engineer said his last job It is the previous step towards Dojo, a much more powerful team that should be ready by the end of the year.

“For us, computer vision is the bread and butter of what we do and what Autopilot enables. And for that to really work well, we need to master fleet data, train massive neural networks and experiment a lot. So that we invest a lot in computing, “explained Tesla’s AI director in his videoconference presentation.

Karpathy mentioned that in terms of FLOPS (floating point operations per second), a unit that measures the calculations per second that a CPU and GPU can perform, Tesla’s new supercomputer is the fifth most powerful in the world. In addition, he provided details of some of the technical specifications of the impressive team.

Tesla’s new supercomputer is a ‘beast’

720 8x A100 80GB nodes. (5,760 total GPUs) .1.8 EFLOPS (720 nodes 312 TFLOPS-FP16-A100 8 gpu / nodes) .10 PB of “active tier” NVME storage .640 Tbps total switching capacity.

Tesla’s supercomputers process the enormous amount of data coming from the car fleet. This allows feeding the company’s neural network to improve the current Autopilot, through updates, and work on the fully autonomous driving system that will arrive in the future.

The Tesla engineer did not elaborate on the new supercomputer or the Dojo project. However, it is clear that supercomputing has become one of Tesla’s pillars for training its neural networks. Staying at the forefront in this field would allow, as Elon Musk has already said previously, to license the Autopilot to other companies.

