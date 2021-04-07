Tesla tries to clean up its reputation in China in the face of espionage rumors

04/07/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

Privacy is something that increasingly concerns both individuals and States. If the State is also in a kind of technological Cold War, it is palpable that the issue becomes even more complex. That is why China banned its officials from taking Tesla-brand cars to military bases or other venues that could be compromised. Tesla incorporates cameras in its electric cars, mainly for insurers in the event of an accident, as well as to manage its multiple sensors for the autonomous driving system.

That is why Tesla wants to reassure the Asian Giant and show that they do not pose any risk to the national security of a country that is confronted with the United States in a commercial manner. This confrontation has generated tensions that have resulted in the veto of Huawei and the almost total elimination of TikTok in the Anglo-Saxon country.

Thus, Tesla has informed the main Chinese media (CGTN) about its cameras, ensuring that they are only enabled in the United States. In the rest of the countries they do not work and also, in the American country the user you can disconnect them at any time without this posing a problem for your privacy.

Thus, they hope to clear up the doubts and reluctance that have been generated with the latest measures by the Chinese government. However, it is not known for sure and this defense of Tesla will end up withdrawing the measures or if they have simply done so in order to defend their interests in the face of the consumer.