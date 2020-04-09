Tesla joins automakers GM, Ford, FCA and Honda and halts production at its vehicle manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, and its solar tile factory in New York on March 24.

The automaker will also cut jobs for nonessential workers, cut workers’ wages by 10%, directors’ wages by 20%, and vice presidents’ wages by 30% in an effort to cut costs during the closure of its production facilities in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The automaker currently plans to resume normal operations on May 4.

Factory shutdown and cutbacks interrupt planned acceleration in production of your sports utility vehicle Model Y in the factory.

First, automakers would take steps to reduce the possible spread of the coronavirus, but the problem has been growing and they have decided to close all plants in North America and now in the southern United States.

The plants can be closed until May 4 or more, it all depends on how dangerous it is for workers and the spread of the virus.

***

It may interest you:

.