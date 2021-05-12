Tesla to launch full autonomous driving v9 beta soon

The expected beta of the Total Autonomous Driving (FSD) v9 could arrive shortly. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has provided details on upcoming updates to the system, which is being tested on a limited number of cars in the United States. In addition, he stated that the subscription to FSD will arrive in “about a month.”

Elon Musk has been promising for at least five years that full autonomous driving will come to Tesla vehicles. For various reasons, this promise has not been fully fulfilled. The most recent has to do with FSD ‘pure vision’ operation, ie using only the built-in cameras.

All Tesla’s have a radar, ultrasonic sensors, front, rear and side cameras that provide 360º vision. The combination of these components, together with the FSD Computer – but without the radar – could achieve full autonomous driving.

According to a recent tweet from Elon Musk in response to a user, this is now practically possible. In consecuense, The select group of vehicles testing the Full Autonomous Driving v9 beta will receive an update next week that will allow them to work with cameras only.

We had to focus on removing radar & confirming safety. That release goes out next week to US production. Then a week or two to polish pure vision FSD & v9 beta will release. Difference between v8 & v9 is gigantic. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021

With more vehicles running on ‘pure vision’, Tesla hopes to polish the system for “a week or two.” Once this time has elapsed, the long-awaited beta of total autonomous driving will finally be launched to more people. At the moment, yes, it seems that it will only be deployed in the United States.

As if this were not enough, Elon Musk assures that the difference between version 8 and 9 of FSD is “gigantic”. However, it is not the only description he has given to the system. In the past, he has claimed that “it will blow your mind.”

Tesla and the long-awaited subscription to total autonomous driving

The subscription to full autonomous driving, not to be confused with the FSD v9 beta, is another of Elon Musk’s outstanding promises. Planned to arrive at the end of 2020, it has been postponed until now.

Also in response to the tweet mentioned above, Elon Musk has indicated that the subscription will arrive “in about a month”. This statement, precisely, comes in the midst of waiting for restrictions on total autonomous driving to be relaxed in Europe.

Subscription rolls out in about a month – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021

And is that in Europe there is no specific regulation for autonomous driving systems, so any feature in this regard is prohibited by default. Musk said in mid-April that he hoped to resolve those restrictions in the summer, although no further details are known at the moment..

Total autonomous driving is currently available in the United States for $ 10,000. The cheaper price of a subscription would allow more Tesla car owners to access this feature.

Read this too …