Tesla to check almost 300,000 cars in China: danger of accident

Enlarge

ACD July 14, 2021

Nearly 300,000 Tesla cars will be checked in China for a cruise control problem that can speed up affected cars.

The nightmare with the reliability of Tesla vehicles does not stop … and much less in China. The American brand of electric cars will review some 285,000 units in China by a malfunction of the cruise control.

East can be activated accidentally and cause cars to accelerate suddenly, creating a safety hazard, as confirmed by the Chinese authorities and Tesla itself: “there are potential security risks in extreme cases.”

According to the Chinese market regulator, the recall affects 211,256 units of the Tesla Model 3 and 38,599 units of the Tesla Model Y that were built in China and 35,665 Tesla Model 3 that were imported. The cars were produced between December 2019 and this June 2021.

Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, affected

Enlarge

Tesla plans update cruise control software on vehicles remotely, which would save owners the trouble of taking their car to brand dealerships. Tesla will contact those owners whose vehicles cannot be fixed remotely.

The State Administration of Market Regulation of China has indicated that under certain conditions, drivers could accidentally activate cruise control. If the car travels at a speed below the cruise control setting, the car may accelerate and “In extreme cases” could cause an accident.

What are the most valuable car brands in the world?

It is not the first time that the company founded and led by Elon Musk has faced problems in China. In April, a customer protested at an auto show because his Tesla’s faulty brakes caused an accident that sent his parents to the hospital. After initially blaming the driver, Tesla issued a public apology to the disgruntled customer and vowed to learn from the incident.

Likewise, the Chinese authorities have prohibited the entry of models of the American brand into military or security zones for fear that could spy state secrets.