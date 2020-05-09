15 minutes. Tesla founder Elon Musk threatened this Saturday to remove his headquarters from California due to restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus. He also assured that he is considering moving “immediately” its facilities to Nevada or Texas.

Musk’s warnings come a day after Alameda County, California, where the company is based, announced that the Tesla factory should remain closed until the end of May.

“Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately,” Musk said on Twitter.

In this regard, he explained that the decision to maintain some type of activity in his California factory will depend on “how Tesla is treated in the future.”

In addition, he announced that Tesla will “immediately” report to Alameda County for its decision to maintain quarantine.

“The ignorant interim Alameda health director, who has not been elected by anyone, is acting contrary to what the governor, the president, and our freedoms protected by the constitution, as well as common sense, order!” This was claimed by Musk, who is known for his flamboyant demeanor and controversial comments.

The decision is up to the local authorities

In reality, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, gave the companies permission to reopen. However, he made it clear that the decision depends on the municipalities. The same was done by US President Donald Trump, who said that the decision is in the hands of local authorities.

Alameda County allows essential businesses to reopen, but believes that Tesla does not meet the criteria necessary to resume business. Therefore, he recommended the company to wait at least a week to assess the evolution of the disease, a spokesman for the local entity said on Friday.

Alameda County has registered 1,961 infections and 70 people have died, according to the latest data from the local Health Department.

In late April, Musk starred in another controversy when he called the confinement by the coronavirus “fascist” and “forced incarceration.”