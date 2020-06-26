JD Power analyzes cars of all brands during the first three months of use

The objective, to detect how many problems they give to get an idea of ​​the quality of the brands

Tesla is at the bottom of the standings with 250 failures per 100 vehicles

Tesla is the car maker with the lowest score in the JD Power quality ranking, which analyzes how many problems or defects new vehicles have during their first three months of useful life. Elon Musk’s firm has recorded a score of 250 problems for every 100 vehicles; 2.5 failures for each unit.

That premium brands score poorly in this ranking is not strictly new and JD Power blames it on the complexity of its vehicles, although in the case of Tesla it is extraordinary in that its cars are electric and are significantly simpler than those of its competition, which in the end should translate into fewer failures.

This was the first time that JD Power included Tesla on its radar, although the brand has not made its job easy for it. In fact, Tesla has prevented it from surveying its owners in 15 U.S. states. The company has relied on the results of the remaining 35 states to configure its score.

In recent months, multiple photographs have emerged that show problems in the quality control of the Model Y, which Tesla already has in production in the United States.

At the other end of the scale are Dodge and Kia, who tie at 136 problems for every 100 units. It is the sixth consecutive year that Kia has led this ranking, and it is the first time that an American brand has tied for the lead.

The highest quality model is the Chevrolet Sonic, while the Audi A3 stands out in the small premium car category. The Ford Mustang leads the classification of sports cars and the BMW 8 Series in the class of premium large cars.

JD Power analyzes a total of 87,000 vehicles to detect problems in the first three months of useful life in the hands of its new owner, in order to have an x-ray of the quality of each manufacturer.

It is not the first time that Tesla’s build quality has been questioned, although many attribute it to the fact that the brand is rapidly expanding its operations in an effort to establish itself in the market. In good logic, once you get it you can perfect this aspect.

