Electric vehicle maker Tesla took the bottom spot in JD Power’s Initial Quality Study, which looks at the number of problems recorded by each brand’s cars per 100 units in the US market.

Thus, Tesla was positioned at the bottom of the list of most reliable brands, with 250 failures per 100 cars. However, JP Power has indicated that, although it is the first time that Tesla has been analyzed by the company, the firm of Elon Musk did not allow the owners of its vehicles to be surveyed in 15 states of the country, so does not meet all study requirements.

For their part, the automobile companies Dodge, Kia and Chevrolet ranked as the highest quality brands in the US vehicle market.

In this way, Dodge and Kia positioned themselves at the top of the list as the most reliable firms, with 136 problems for every 100 cars, while Chrevrolet was the third highest-quality firm with 141 errors per 100 units.

RAM is also on the list, with 141 failures; Genesis, at 142; Mitsubishi, with 148; Buick, with 150; General Motors, with 151, and Volkswagen, which rises to ninth place, with 152 problems for every 100 cars. Closes the list of the ten highest quality brands in the United States Hyundai, with 153 problems.

Also in the ‘top 20’ are companies such as Jeep (155), Lexus (159), Nissan (161), Cadillac (162), Infiniti (173), Ford (174), Mini (174), BMW (176) , Honda (177) and Toyota (177). For its part, the industry average is 166 failures for every 100 units sold.

Redesigned study

This study, prepared every year by JD Power, has been redesigned to measure, in addition to components that are missing, elements that are difficult to use or understand or that do not work as users would like.

“The higher levels of problems we see in this year’s study does not mean that the quality of the vehicles has worsened. Rather, the redesigned study asks additional questions that allow owners to cite more problems they are experiencing,” said the Head of Automotive Quality at JD Power, Dave Sargent, who explained that the analysis looks for the failures that the models have had during the first 90 days of use.

Sargent has also valued that most American brands are above the market average, while premium brands are those that have more complex technology and can cause more problems for the user.

In this sense, at the end of the list of highest quality brands are Land Rover (228), Audi (225), Volvo (210) or Mercedes-Benz (202), while Tesla registered 250 failures for every 100 vehicles.