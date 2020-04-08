Tesla made a reality that was far away a reality, the Autopilot, a system with which its cars can interact with traffic lights and moderate speed

Tesla It continues to innovate and has now fulfilled what it had promised long ago, the launch of the Autopilot in their cars, a system that allows a autonomous driving, able to detect stoplights and stop signs, and react to them. Tesla announced that it will be during the next weeks when this system is ready for execution.

This control system adaptive cruise It is in the last phase of testing and will soon begin to be deployed in the electric cars of the American firm.

This functionality would allow Tesla position itself as the first brand to implement such an autonomous driving system, as no other manufacturer has it yet.

With the Tesla Autopilot, the car will know when the traffic light is green and can continue moving, and when it will have to stop at a traffic light or stop sign.

According to the portal Motorpasión, some drivers they have already been testing in beta, and in just a few weeks it will reach other customers in the United States. However, its deployment in the rest of the countries could take several more months. The reason is simple, and is that Tesla needs to adapt its vision system to the different stop signs and traffic lights in different countries.

Tesla It seeks to perfect the software as best as possible before launching it, something that is being experimentally aided by ‘early access fleet’ drivers, which in the beta phase of the system they must confirm before the system goes through a green light intersection. .

Although the Autopilot it will certainly be great functionality in cars, Tesla stresses that the driver will always remain responsible for the vehicle and you should be ready to take control of the car at any time.

