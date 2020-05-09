According to information published by Bloomberg, the Shanghai Gigafactory has ceased its production work after their employees returned from their five-day break due to the Labor Day holiday in China. Tesla has argued that the shutdown is due scheduled maintenance operations to adjust the production lines taking advantage of the days of inactivity, although close sources assure that it is due to lack of supplies.

Tesla has asked its workers to extend the five-day China Labor Day break from May 1 to May 5 until May 9, extending the closure of the Shanghai factory for another four days. Although Tesla has justified this change in the date of return of its workers for scheduled maintenance reasons, the Chinese technology news website 36kr ensures that the stoppage is due to the component shortage for the Model 3, caused by the health crisis of covid-19.

Employees who work in the inspection, maintenance and repair of equipment at the facility ensure that another problem is added to the supply problem: the repair a crucial part is the assembly line, that already before the stop was delaying its production.

The Shanghai Gigafactory is the only Tesla plant outside of the United States. With the interruption of their work, none of the factories that currently produce their models is in operation. Its other assembly plant, in Fremont, California, has been inactive due to the coronavirus, making the one in Shanghai a an even more crucial piece in your production plan. While China is emerging from the crisis and reviving its economy, the United States is in a much earlier phase of the economic crisis, as the pandemic has reached it several weeks or even months after China.

Model 3 production lines in Shanghai.

Earlier this year, the Shanghai Gigafactory was temporarily inactive due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, while other automakers kept their facilities idle, Tesla was one of the first to resume production, with the help of local authorities, leading to increased sales in March in China.

Price reduction of the Model 3 in China

For the second time this year, Tesla announced a reduction in the retail price of the entry version of the Model 3 in China. The manufacturer’s objective is to adjust it so that its buyers can access aid for the purchase of electric vehicles. The government is complicating access to the subsidy plan by including increasingly stringent price limits. Back in November of last year, Tesla reduced the initial of the Model 3 made in China by 9%. Now it will be below 300,000 yuan, just over 39,000 euros, which is a reduction of 7.3% from the initial price at which it went on sale.

The price cut could coincide with the incorporation of CATL batteries into the supply chain. Being a local supplier, Tesla could be reducing the cost of this component and impacting it on the final price.

