May 1, 2020 | 3:11 pm

Shares of Tesla, one of the big winners on Wall Street so far in 2020, lost 10.3% this Friday due to a tweet published by its CEO, Elon Musk.

The titles of the electric vehicle manufacturer accumulated an increase of 89% at the end of April, while in the same period the S&P 500 had a loss of 9.8%. With the fall of this Friday, Tesla shares cut their rise so far in 2020 to 67.6%.

“The Tesla share price is very high in my opinion,” Musk posted shortly after 10:00 am (Mexico City time), at the start of a series of strange messages that included his claim that he would sell all of his material possessions, including his houses, and excerpts from the American national anthem.

Tesla stock price is too high imo – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

After the comment, shares plunged as much as 12.6% to $ 683.04, and closed the day at $ 701.32.

The slump following Elon Musk’s comments erased about $ 13 billion of Tesla’s market value and reduced the value of the CEO’s stake by about $ 3 billion, . estimated. Still, stocks are up nearly 50% from the start of April.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment, as did Twitter. According to the Wall Street Journal, in an email asking if he was joking or if his tweet had been previously reviewed, Musk replied, “No.”

The statements this Friday are not the first about the company’s share price. According to a CNBC count, in July 2017 he said that “the share price was higher than what they were entitled to deserve.” Two months earlier, he declared: “I think the market capitalization we have is higher than we deserve” and in September 2014, he stated: “I believe that the price of our stock is somewhat high now.”

What will the SEC say to Elon Musk?

The Tesla CEO has a complicated history caused by his tweets. In August 2018, he published that he had sufficient financing to turn the company into a private company, resulting in a lawsuit by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The case was settled when Musk agreed to pay a $ 20 million fine and have a lawyer previously review tweets that included important information about the company.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that both Musk and Tesla can be sued by shareholders over the message about making the company private, including an argument that the automaker’s CEO tried to defraud them.

Tesla reported unexpected profits in the first quarter of 2020, despite restrictions due to COVID-19 that affected its operations.

During the subsequent conference with analysts, Musk said the restrictions were “fascist.”

The SEC declined to comment on Tesla’s CEO tweets released this Friday.

With information from .