Tesla shares fall after report of lower sales in China

The arrival of nearly 12 million Britons in danger

Madrid, Jun 3 (EFE) .- Spain may lose more than 12 million British tourists between now and the end of the year after the decision of the government of that country to keep the entire Spanish territory in amber, which means that on their return their country must quarantine or present a negative PCR on covid 19. The UK Government has not added any territory to its “green list” of international destinations where British people can travel without restriction, which continues to leave out all of Spain , including the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, the BBC has advanced this Thursday. Data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) for 2019, prior to the pandemic, show that between June and December of that year 11.81 million British entered Spain, out of 18.07 million for the year as a whole. The United Kingdom is the main source of foreign tourists to Spain, so the decision of the British Government makes it difficult to meet the forecasts of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, who hopes to end the year with half of the entries of 2019, that is, a little more than 40 million foreigners income. Reaching that figure seems difficult, because between January and May barely a million foreign visitors have entered, so almost 40 million should arrive by the end of the year to meet the Government’s forecast. That would mean a rate only slightly lower than that of 2019: between June and December of that year, 54.3 million entries of foreign tourists were registered. In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and with the United Kingdom as one of the most restrictive countries in the departure of its nationals to other countries for tourism, barely 3.17 million British entered Spain, of which 1.15 million did. they did between June and December. In the central summer months (June-September) of 2019, more than two million British tourists entered Spain each month. In 2020, in July, which was the best month, about 380,000 Britons arrived. The communities that most crave the “green” of the British are the two archipelagos: the Canary Islands received 2.90 million tourists of that nationality between June and December 2019 and the Balearic Islands welcomed 2.86 million in that same period. After the islands are Andalusia, with 1.86 million; Valencian Community, with 1.83 million, and Catalonia, with 1.36 million tourists from the United Kingdom. The data on the associated spending of these tourists reaches 61,595 million euros from June to December 2019, of which 12,185 million euros are those left in Spain by the British, with amounts between 2,000 and 2,500 million per month between June and September. (c) EFE Agency