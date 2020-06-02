Tesla to vote among its shareholders whether or not to carry out paid marketing campaigns in the media. Elon Musk, its CEO, has always avoided using this tool to achieve greater visibility and increase his clientele because he has never really needed it. A different product, the good reception of its clients and (why not) the indisputable personality of its director, have allowed it to have all your product sold even before being manufactured. Shareholders can either vote by means of a power of attorney or wait until July 7, when the final vote will be held.

Tesla has announced that its next annual shareholders’ meeting will be held a little later than announced. It will be next Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific time). The points that will be discussed in it will be the re-election of the directors, including Elon Musk himself, the approval of the annual accounts and the voting of the proposals made by the shareholders. They include that Tesla starts using paid advertising to promote your products.

Since its creation, and to date, the American manufacturer has given up promoting its product in the traditional way. The placing on the market of a disruptive, different product that bets on technology, and practically without competition, has made him known worldwide without having spent a single euro on advertising. Tesla has entrusted this “work” to the good reception of its product among its buyers, which has also supported various referral programs with rewards for attracting new customers. In parallel, Elon Musk and his Twitter are usually protagonists of news, not necessarily good or bad, but that lead Tesla to be on the lips of many people.

Elon Musk has made it clear in recent years that rejects the use of conventional advertising And he has never paid a celebrity for driving his cars, either. In exchange, and probably as an “advertising argument,” he claims that the money other manufacturers spend on advertising, Tesla uses it to improve its product. The manager has gone so far as to say that he personally does not like conventional media because he does not buy their advertising space.

We don’t buy advertising – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2019

Despite Musk, shareholders rule

James M. Danforth, a shareholder of Tesla of San Diego, has managed that in the next annual meeting the shareholders have to vote a proposal for the use of paid advertising in these media how little Musk likes them. The arguments for the rest of the shareholders to vote in their favor are based on the fact that this advertising is absolutely necessary “from the moment Tesla announced, in the first quarter of 2019, that it would close retail stores and begin to focus solely on sales web-based. ” Ensures that in the current situation, Tesla is in an enviable position of being able to generate the return on advertising investment based on various reasons:

Advertising increases brand value, product awareness and buyer interest. Also your ads would help mitigate disinformation campaigns, based on fear, uncertainty and doubts that set in motion some of the detractors of electric cars. Too the reduction in visibility caused would be reduced for the closure of retail stores. Finally, the Tesla advertisement would increase awareness and support for the ecological movement around the world. Although Tesla is well known in its environment, its advertising campaigns would reach millions of consumers who do not even know who Tesla is.

Tesla Semi and Tesla Roadster II.

The Board of Directors advises voting against

Once read, the Board of Directors advises and thanks the proposal, but encourages partners to vote against because it would not serve the interests of Tesla or that of the shareholders. “We believe we have a highly experienced and well positioned management team to determine Tesla’s daily business operations.” The Board refers to each and every one of the milestones achieved by the brand in the last year to argue against the proposal.

The proponent’s key premise is based on an apparent misunderstanding about Tesla’s retail operations. Since the first quarter of 2019, retail operations have been streamlined, closing or downsizing locations with low traffic or sales performance. In contrast, new locations have been added in the brand’s target markets with high foot traffic: “As a result, our net store count remained stable throughout 2019.”

Regarding that the sales strategy has focused only on the web, the Board of Directors assures that there is a misunderstanding, since those carried out in stores, they are also managed from the web. In the letter sent to the shareholders, the sales figures for 2019 are valued without using traditional advertising and with relatively low marketing costs. Tesla delivered 367,656 vehicles, which is a record and a 50% increase over the previous year. In the United States, the Model 3 exceeded the sum of sales for the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes C-Class, the Audi A4 and the Lexus IS.

You have also received different awards and distinctions: The Model 3 was included in Consumer Reports’ Top Picks 2020 list, was named the 2020 Car of the Year in the UK, and the best mid-size car at the AUTO BILD Golden Steering Wheel Awards in Germany. In the last year, the Model S has won the award for best car of the year by Motor Trend magazine.

Finally, Tesla continues expanding its charging and service infrastructure worldwide, as well as the new international production centers, such as the Shanghai Gigafactory that started production in 2019, and the Berlin Gigafactory that is in the preparation phase prior to the start of construction.

The Tesla Board of Directors concludes with this argument: “While the proposer’s claims are based on speculation, objective factors demonstrate the existing and growing visibility and public interest in the Tesla brand and its products, without the need for advertising. paid. Consequently, at this time, management believes that our clients and shareholders will be better served, avoiding such costs. ”

