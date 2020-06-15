Elon Musk plans to mass-produce the Tesla Semi electric truck, which is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers in just 5 seconds

The arrival of the Tesla Cybertruck will still await, however, Elon musk plans the mass production of another of its electric vehicles, it is the Tesla Semi, a electric truck that it will stop producing in a limited way to do it at high volume.

“It is time to do everything possible and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. Until now, it has had limited production, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of design, ”Musk shared.

According to the portal Motorpasión, the information was leaked through an email from the CEO of Tesla to his employees, which was leaked to various media and which revealed the plans that the company manages in the short term, although without specifying the exact date of the start of mass manufacturing.

Tesla Semi.

Credit: Courtesy Tesla.

The email also mentioned the production of the batteries and the powertrain, which will take place in the Sparks Gigafactory, Nevada, United States, and most other work will likely be performed in other states.

The veracity of this email was confirmed by Elon Musk himself, and it occurred just a day after Nikola Motors Rebound on the New York Stock Exchange (NASDAQ) Â until it reached a little more thanÂ 31,000 million dollarsÂ and surpassed in market value, even, centuries-old brands such as Ford.

Deliveries are expected to begin on Tesla Semi Â on a large scale from 2021, according to Electrek. The Semi will be offered in two ranges, 480 kilometers and 800 kilometers, although one of its testers stated last summer that it could exceed this figure.

The Tesla Semi is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in around 5 seconds and, if carrying a load of 36 tons, it would do the same in 20 seconds. Its maximum speed is electronically limited to 105 km / h

