It will touch the 1,000 kilometers of autonomy according to Elon Musk

The first time he was heard from was in late 2017.

The Tesla Semi is an electric truck developed by the American brand that was presented in 2017 as a prototype. The Palo Alto firm has announced that the first deliveries are delayed until 2021. It will be available from $ 150,000 –136,000 euros.

After blazing a trail in electric mobility with models like the Tesla Model 3 or Tesla Model S, Elon Musk looks to trucks to offer a sustainable solution to carriers who need to make long-distance trips.

When it goes on sale, the Tesla Semi will be measured against hydrogen-battery rivals like the Nikola One, Nikola Two, or Toyota Project Portal. The electric offering includes the MAN CitE or the Cummins Aeos.

TESLA SEMI 2021: EXTERIOR

The Tesla Semi 2021 It stands out for an exquisite treatment of aerodynamics, in order to reduce its drag as much as possible and thus minimize energy consumption.

It is estimated that the resistance to advance – which in trucks ranges between 0.5 and 1.0 – is responsible for more than half of the consumption necessary to drive at highway speed.

The Tesla Semi 2020 boasts an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.36, a value more similar to that of cars such as the Toyota Corolla –0.30– or the Audi A3 –0.31–, and better than the Bugatti Chiron –0.38 -. It represents a 20% reduction compared to a conventional truck, with a reduction in consumption of 10% and an annual saving of thousands of euros.

Thermal trucks usually have a very vertical front section, since the interior space is occupied by the combustion engine. The Semi 2020 adopts an inclined profile inspired by high-speed trains to reduce the high pressure area, with the consequent drag reduction.

The mirror mirrors, responsible for between 2% and 5% of the resistance in the case of passenger cars, disappear and are replaced by rear-view cameras that are viewed from inside the cabin.

The upper part of the cabin extends vertically and horizontally to hide the vertices of the trailer, in such a way that it avoids a new high-pressure surface that could compromise progress.

The rear wheels receive a fairing to prevent them from interacting with air, in wings of aerodynamic performance.

TESLA SEMI 2021: INTERIOR

The Tesla Semi 2020 It offers a central driving position for optimal road viewing.

The driver has at his disposal two large digital touch screens, located on each side of the steering wheel. In addition to controlling vehicle parameters, they allow you to see the image of the digital rear-view mirrors.

TESLA SEMI 2021: MECHANICS

The Tesla Semi 2021 It will have four independent motors on the rear axle. Its combined power has not yet transpired, but it is above 1,300 horsepower.

It will be available in two mechanics of 482 and 804 kilometers of autonomy. However, Elon Musk has stated that Tesla has currently managed to travel up to 965 kilometers between charges.

With a load of 36,000 kilos it will take 20 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour.

It is rumored that it will equip a battery pack with a capacity close to 1 megawatt hour capacity. –1,000 kilowatt hours.

For recharging, owners can use Megacharger chargers, ten times more powerful than current Superchargers. Tesla promises up to 650 kilometers of autonomy with just 30 minutes of recharging.

TESLA SEMI 2021: PRICE

The Tesla Semi 2021 will be available starting at $ 150,000 –136,000 euros– or $ 180,000 –163,000 euros – depending on whether the 482 or 804-kilometer version is required.

Those interested in booking must pay $ 20,000 –18,200 euros– in advance.

The limited edition Founders Series has a cost of $ 200,000 –182,000 euros– that must be paid in full at the time of booking.

The Palo Alto firm ensures that it will save 180,000 euros over the course of its useful life, only in fuel and maintenance.

After initially promising to debut in 2019, the first deliveries to 2020 were delayed. This date will not be met either, and now there is talk of 2021 for its commercial landing.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/30/2020 Tesla confirms a new delay in the arrival of the Semi, specifically until 2021. 10/24/2019 Tesla confirms that it will start producing it in 2020. 09/23/2019 Seen at Pixar headquarters. 11/16/2018 Presentation as prototype.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.