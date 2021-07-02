Tesla sells more than 200,000 cars in Q2 2021

Tesla again breaks electric car delivery records, overcoming the barrier of 200,000 units only in the second quarter of 2021, both in production and delivery. It is a new milestone for the company, which sold a total of half a million vehicles throughout 2020.

As expected, the bulk of sales are concentrated in the Model 3 Y Model Y, the two most popular vehicles of the brand. After the sale of the new Model S and new Model X, almost two thousand units have been delivered throughout the quarter.

In this way, Tesla once again exceeds the highest number of vehicle deliveries. Furthermore, the growth in year-on-year deliveries – compared to the same period in 2020 – is 121.42%. Although the number has a trick: we are comparing it with dates in which they had to stop production at the Fremont factory because of the confinement measures.

Even so, the significant increase in market interest in electric vehicles is demonstrated. Especially how much dominance that Tesla It’s getting. Days ago it was revealed that the Model 3 is the best-selling car in Europe during May 2021. Even more than the Audi A4.

Sale and delivery of vehicles in the first quarter of 2021

ProductionDeliveriesModel S / X2.3401.890Model 3 / Y204.081199.360Total206,421201,250

At the moment the Gigafactory of Europe still does not start operations. Once the production of the Model Y In Europe, we will see a significant increase in the sale of this vehicle in the numbers of Tesla. Still, it will likely be reflected in the financial results for 2022, as its inauguration has been delayed to the end of 2021.

Total Tesla Electric Car Delivery by Quarter

The sale of electric cars from Tesla have experienced significant growth from the third quarter of 2020, which ended with a total of half a million vehicles sold. It is expected that in 2021 it will reach or exceed one million units sold.

