Model 3 and Model Y are the main architects of these numbers

Vehicle production has also increased considerably

Tesla has broken its world sales record during the first quarter of 2020, a period of time in which it has sold 88,400 units, 40.3% more than during the same period last year.

The year 2020 has started in the best possible way for Tesla. The American manufacturer of electric vehicles has broken its sales record during the first quarter of the year by marketing 88,400 units, representing a growth of 40.3% compared to 2019 figures.

By models, Tesla has reported that it has sold 76,200 units of the binomial formed by Model 3 and Model Y, an increase of 51% compared to the 50,300 units of the Model 3 Sold during the first three months of 2019. As for the Tesla Model S and Model X, there is a slight increase of 0.8%, which means that 12,200 units have been registered instead of 12,100 last year.

Vehicle manufacturing figures have also risen considerably. If in the period that includes the months of January, February and March In 2019, 77,100 units were assembled, this year it has grown to 102,672. That represents an increase of 33.1%.

Again the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y they are the ones that mainly support these numbers, since there have been 87,282 units manufactured for the 62,950 last year, where only Model 3 was recorded. This has meant a 38% increase. As for the other two models that the brand sells, the growth is 8.7%, which translates into the assembly of 15,390 units.

