Tesla roadster would be the fastest in acceleration

If there is a brand that manages to attract both attention and make promises that take time to fulfill (when they do), without a doubt that is Tesla. One of those is the second generation Roadster that has been advertised since 2017 And that although it is still as real (or even less so) than the Cybertruck now it seems to have one more promise to fulfill.

Using one motor for the front axle and two for the rear axle the Tesla Roadster would have the ability to reach 100 km / h from a standstill in just 1.9 seconds, a figure that makes a fool of practically all street cars except for the Rimac C_Two that promises to do it in 1.85 seconds. When it hits the market next year. However, the Roadster would have an ace up its sleeve.

Currently at the Petersen Automotive Museum in California, United States, there is a prototype of the Tesla Roadster on display accompanied by a short description. According to some images shared by a visitor on his Twiiter account, in this it is possible to read that with the SpaceX package that will be optional for this sports car, the 100 km / h would arrive in just 1.1 seconds.

To recap, within months of the Tesla Roadster being announced in 2017, Musk announced this Optional SpaceX Package, which would consist of cold gas thrusters located at the rear to give this car extra oomph.

But then we go back to the beginning: promises. And of course, the big question, Will this come to be true? The answer depends, they don’t guess, on another promise– The Tesla Roadster is supposed to be unveiled next year, so only then will we know what the end of this story is. On the other hand, 0 to 100 km / h in just 1.1 seconds?

It is not in doubt that it is mechanically possible (with some sacrifices, of course, such as autonomy) but rather makes us question the effects it could have on the body and how much, and how well, could it resist this. In addition, if the autonomous driving function in the other models has given rise to so much controversy in large part due to accidents around this system and poor handling by drivers, a brutal acceleration as announced would undoubtedly also go by. that same line.

Second generation Tesla Roadster