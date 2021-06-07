Tesla Roadster wants to go from 0 to 100 in 1.1 seconds | Motor

On this occasion the Tesla Roadster jumps to the present by the announcement of some of its optional packages that would take it from 0 to 100 in 1.1 seconds.

The Tesla Roadster It is still in the development phase while enthusiasts of the brand wonder when they will be able to enjoy it. And it is that the brand announced the arrival of this model in 2017 but, in the middle of 2021, we still do not know the exact date of its arrival. The Tesla sports car has suffered different delays, although it continues to make headlines every so often. On this occasion he jumps to the present time by the announcement of some of his optional packages that would 0 to 100 in 1.1 seconds.

The first data from the Tesla Roadster ensured that it would be capable of reaching 100 km / h from a standstill in just 2.1 seconds. The truth is that, according to Elon muskThis figure could be achieved with “the basic specifications”, with the access Roadster capable of accelerating faster than a Ferrari LaFerrari. Musk himself assured that different packages would be available that would make the performance of the model even more spectacular.

Then there was talk of cold air thrusters installed near the license plate that would achieve this improvement in performance, a solution more typical of fiction that Elon Musk himself wants to mount in his production car. With this technology, the specifications of the Tesla Roadster would be completely crazy, as it would sign a 0-100 km / h mark in just 1.1 seconds.

“Demonstrating the versatility of electric power and adding additional distinction to the already high performance of the car, a SpaceX package announced would equip the Roadster with rear-mounted cold-air rocket boosters, allowing a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 1.1 seconds, unprecedented among modern road cars. ” This can be read on a plaque next to the car in the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. Do you have any doubt left?

