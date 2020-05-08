The brand has other priorities before taking its new sports car to production

Previous objectives: increase the production of the Model Y, complete the factory in Berlin and expand the one in Shanghai, take the Cybertruck and the Semi to production

The Tesla Roadster is a sports car that is under development. There is no presentation date yet, but the latest information indicates that it will be in 2022. Elon Musk has hinted that it will arrive after the Cybertruck, hence the waiting time. The base model is known to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 1.9 seconds, but there will be more radical versions. It will cost about $ 200,000.

The Tesla Roadster is the second generation of the model, which originally debuted in 2008 on a Lotus Elise chassis. It’s been hinted since 2014. It was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, but in May of that year Elon Musk has confirmed that the Cybertruck takes precedence. Before tackling the Roadster, Tesla wants to finish the Berlin factory, expand the capacity of the one in Shanghai, increase the production of the Tesla Model Y and take the Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla Semi to production.

TESLA ROADSTER 2020: OUTDOOR

Of the new Tesla Roadster there are only images in its conceptual stage, although Elon Musk has already anticipated that they will take advantage of aerospace technology from the SpaceX division, also owned by the visionary.

The car will be bigger, more robust and passionate than its predecessor … and also more powerful. The Roadster will break with the aesthetics of the current models of the American brand and will be born to put thermal sports cars in check. Musk has already said that “those who are waiting for him will not regret it.”

TESLA ROADSTER 2020: INTERIOR

From inside the Tesla Roadster 2020 They will highlight the minimalist design and the presence of 2 + 2 seats. However, the size of the rear seats will be testimonial. It is also interesting to see how the ‘concept’ door opening system works, which to activate it only requires running your fingers over it.

TESLA ROADSTER 2020: MECHANICAL

The new Tesla Roadster will feature astronomical figures even for an electric car. It will have three engines, two of them located in the rear train and one in the front. In terms of performance, the prototype announces an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in about two seconds – the official 1.9-second data refers to acceleration from 0 to 60 miles / hour, which is 96 kilometers / hour – . We also know that will reach up to 400 kilometers / hour top speed, although as Elon Musk himself has warned, everything will depend on the tires with which this ‘silent sports car’ is equipped.

At the level of autonomy, we speak about 1,000 kilometers thanks to a new generation of energy accumulators that will also allow extremely fast recharge. The battery will have a capacity of around 200 kilowatt hours.

TESLA ROADSTER 2020: PRICE

The price of Tesla Roadster 2020 It will be $ 200,000, which at the current exchange rate is about 182,000 euros. Although there is still time for it to reach the market, all interested parties can reserve their unit now. For this you have to pay $ 50,000, which is about 45,500 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 10/08/2019 Update of the mechanical data.

