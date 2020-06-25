His aesthetic is much more conventional than that of his adversary

It has four electric motors with 608 horsepower

The Lordstown Endurance is a new electric pickup that becomes in its own right one of the Tesla Cybertruck’s rivals. It develops 608 horsepower and has a starting price of 46,600 euros.

Lordstown Motors had the presentation of the Endurance during the Detroit Motor Show, which was originally going to be held this year in June instead of January, as was the customary event. However, the pandemic of coronavirus forced to cancel the event. The same has not happened with the release of the electric pick-up, whose disembarkation is imminent.

By its conception it is one of the clearest rivals that the Tesla Cybertruck will have.

LORDSTOWN ENDURANCE 2020: OUTDOOR

The appearance of Lordstown Endurance 2020 is much more conventional than the signature model of Elon musk. Its front grid has a blind grill typical of electric models. The optics have a torn and aggressive design. They are linked by a black strip that also extends down the side of the vehicle. In it there are two doors on each side and a large cargo area

A second black line is born in the lower part of the side and then ascends behind and unites the rear optics, which give continuity to the fine aesthetics of the front ones.

LORDSTOWN ENDURANCE 2020: MECHANICAL

He Lordstown Endurance 2020 It will be powered by four electric motors, one arranged on each wheel. The total power of the set is 608 horsepower, and thanks to this the electric pick-up will be able to accelerate from 0 to 96 km / hour in just 5.5 seconds.

The vehicle’s towing capacity will be 3,402 kilos.

The autonomy announced by the manufacturer will be 402 kilometers, although the capacity of the battery is still unknown.

LORDSTOWN ENDURANCE 2020: PRICE

The starting price of the Lordstown Endurance 2020 will be $ 52,500 before taxes, which at the current change is about 46,600 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/25/2020 Lordstown Motors confirms the presentation of the Endurance. 06/09/2020 Lordstown Motors reveals the first details of the Endurance.

