Despite the fact that restarting activities is not yet approved in California, Elon Musk reported that his company Tesla was returning to work in Alameda.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, announced on Monday the restart of production at its factory in Fremont, in Alameda, California, and stated that he is willing to be arrested for violating that county’s ban on resuming operations.

“Tesla is resuming production today against Alameda County standards. I will be there together with the others. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me, ”Musk said on Twitter.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Previously, the founder of Tesla, who has described the containment measures taken by US authorities to slow down the spread of COVID-19 by “fascists,” had complained that “an unelected official” in Alameda had decided to extend the recommendation to stay home until the end of May.

“All other auto companies in the United States are also approved to resume (operations). Only Tesla has been singled out. This is a disaster, “added Musk.

Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

On Saturday, the magnate threatened to remove Tesla’s headquarters from California due to restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus, and bring it to Nevada or Texas: “Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately,” he warned on Twitter

Musk also said he would report the acting director of Alameda Health, who chose to maintain confinement in the county. “He is acting contrary to what is ordered by the governor, the president and our freedoms protected by the Constitution, as well as by common sense!” He tweeted.

Despite what was stated by Musk, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has left it to each municipality to decide whether or not to maintain confinement orders.

Tesla production line in USA Tesla photo

After eight weeks of forced stoppage by the COVID-19 pandemic, the top three American automakers, General Motors (GM), Ford and Fiat chrysler (FCA), have started preparing for restart its vehicle production In U.S.A. and Canada from May 18.

This week, the Detroit Big Three will resume activities at their parts distribution centers and other facilities necessary for the operation of vehicle assembly plants.

With information from EFE