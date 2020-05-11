Elon Musk confirms on Twitter that he resumed production at his Tesla factory in California, violating local orders

The CEO of Tesla, Elon muskconfirmed on Monday via Twitter that the company has resumed production at its Fremont plant, California, which would violate local government orders.

In a tweet, Musk wrote that he would be on the assembly line and asked that if anyone is arrested, it be him. The plant had been closed since March 23 under orders implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

State law allows fines of up to $ 1,000 per day or up to 90 days in jail for laboring in violation of sanitation orders.

Hours before, it was revealed that the factory parking lot looked almost full, indicating that it had resumed its activities.

The huge plant parking lot in Fremont, which employs 10,000 workers, appeared to have a similar number of vehicles as when the factory operates normally.

The regular workforce violates the mandate issued by the Alameda County Health Department, which has listed the Tesla in Fremont as a nonessential business that cannot operate under the restrictions that have been put in place to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The situation arises two days after Tesla He sued the Alameda Health Department to try to revoke the closure mandate, and Musk threatened to move the manufacture of electric cars out of state.

“Our employees are excited to return to work, and we are going to do so with their health and safety in mind,” the statement from Tesla Saturday.

Tesla alleged in the complaint that Alameda County cannot impose more severe restrictions than the decree issued by the Governor of California Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit contends that the governor’s restrictions on the coronavirus refer to federal guidelines that classify “the manufacture of commercial vehicles and ships” as essential businesses that are allowed to continue operating.

“Frankly, this is the drop that spilled the glass,” Musk wrote on Twitter, although the tweet was later removed. “Tesla will move your campus and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately”.

Musk tweeted that the decision to keep a factory in Fremont will depend on how authorities treat Tesla henceforth.

Newsom has repeatedly said that counties can impose stricter restrictions than state mandates. Alameda County is one of six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area that were the first in the country to impose measures to stay home in mid-March.

In most people, the coronavirus causes moderate symptoms, but it has claimed the lives of nearly 80,000 people in the United States and the death rate is increasing.