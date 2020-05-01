Palo Alto, California-based electric car maker Tesla posted net attributable profit of $ 16 million (€ 14.8 million at the current exchange rate) in the first three months of this year, which is first benefit in this period of its history.

According to data published by the company, these ‘black numbers’ in the first quarter of the current year are compared to the losses of 702 million dollars (650 million euros) recorded in those months of 2019 and were achieved, “despite the global operational challenges. “

The firm led by Elon Musk explained that these positive quarterly results were possible, despite the “inefficiencies” caused by the temporary stoppage of productive and commercial activity due to the measures taken to combat the coronavirus.

Tesla indicated that the productive growth of its giant factory in Shnaghái (China) contributed to this benefit, as well as the margins achieved in Model 3 and Model Y, which was the first new car of the brand to be profitable in the first quarter. .

The American multinational closed the first three months of 2020 with revenues of 5.985 million dollars (5.5541 million euros), which translates into a 32% rise in the year-on-year comparison.

The firm’s quarterly operating margin was 4.7%, compared to the negative figure of 11.5% in that period of the previous year, while the adjusted gross operating profit (Ebitda) was $ 951 million (880 million euros), 514% more.

In terms of production, the Californian firm reached a volume of 102,672 assembled units between January and March of this year in all its factories, which translates into a 33% progression, while its worldwide registrations grew by 40%, to 88,496 units.

Tesla closed the first three months of the current year with a network of superchargers made up of 1,917 installations, a 29% growth, while recharge connectors increased 33%, to 17,007 units.

Cancel forecasts

Given the current situation of uncertainty in the automotive sector caused by the coronavirus, the company has decided not to make forecasts of results for the end of the year and delays them until the presentation of its balance sheet for the second quarter, when it will have greater visibility.

Regarding production, the automobile brand indicated that it currently has an installed capacity of more than 500,000 units per year, although it indicated that the total recovery of the activity will depend on the availability of its suppliers and the measures adopted by the different governments. .

Up 6% on the Stock Market

The company’s shares rose about 6% at the start of the trading session on Thursday.

After closing this Wednesday at $ 799.89 per share (735 euros), Tesla shares stood at $ 855.43 (855.34 euros) at the opening of the session on Thursday, which represents a 6 , 94% more.

However, during the first hour of trading this rise has relaxed to 5.84%, bringing the shares of the company led by Elon Musk to $ 846.58 (778 euros). Thus, so far this year the value of the company has tripled in the Stock Market, rising more than 235%.

.