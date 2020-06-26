The Tesla Battery Day is a very important event for the brand, in this the firm presents its investors with the latest advances on the batteries of their electric cars. This was planned for April or May, but with the current pandemic the date has been changed.

It will be until September 15 that the brand will unite this event with the annual meeting of shareholders.

This is exactly the reason, as Elon Musk pointed out in a conference, “We don’t want to get ahead of the battery day. We want to leave the exciting news for that day, but there will be many exciting news to tell. ”

According to Statista Tesla it reached between 367,000 and 368,000 units worldwide in 2019, making this company the main producer of electric vehicles.

Even recently, Nasdaq Composite was the only one of the stock indices in the United States that reached 0.7 percent, while S&P fell 0.5 percent and Dow Jones Industrial Average 1 percent.

What has placed Tesla as the world’s largest automaker. In addition to bringing your shares to more than $ 1,000 for the first time.

Annual events canceled:

Although Tesla is not afraid of the coronavirus as it was announced last month that the CEO was against the recommendations of local officials and reopened his installation in California, many events if they have been affected and have decided to suspend or cancel .

During February the GSMA, in charge of organizing the Mobile World Congress, confirmed the cancellation of this event due to the great impact that the coronavirus has had on the participating brands.

This cancellation can have an economic impact of up to 500 million euros in Barcelona.

On the other hand, in China he canceled hockey games like the Pro League, soccer games like the Asian Champions League, even the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix was postponed.

In Thailand the Honda LPGA Tournament was suspended and in Singapore the HSBC Women’s World Championship was suspended. And to these are also added the Preliminaries of the qualifying tennis tournament for the Federations Cup in Dubai.

Also the Olympic Games were canceled this year and the Tony Awards.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299