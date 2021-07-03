Tesla Reports Record Vehicle Deliveries Despite Chip Shortage

By Hyunjoo Jin and Akanksha Rana

Jul 2 (.) – Tesla Inc on Friday reported record second-quarter vehicle deliveries, in line with Wall Street estimates as the electric-car maker faced shortages of chips and relied on sales of its cheaper models.

Tesla weathered the global crisis better than traditional automakers, but its chief executive, Elon Musk, warned of the challenges posed by the chip and commodity markets.

Now eyes are on its second-quarter earnings to see if recent falls in bitcoin prices will have an adverse effect on Tesla’s bottom line, due to the company’s exposure to cryptocurrency volatility.

Tesla delivered 201,250 vehicles in total during the second quarter. Analysts expected it to deliver 200,258 units, according to Refinitiv data.

“It was a solid quarter in terms of volume,” said Garrett Nelson, equity analyst at CFRA Research.

The company’s shares were trading unchanged at noon, after rising as much as 3.3% in early trading on Friday.

The figures showed that strong deliveries of its Model 3 and Model Y, its two lower-priced variants, offset a drop in deliveries of the higher-end Model S and X.

Tesla has been raising the prices of its vehicles in recent months, which according to its CEO came in May due to “great price pressure from the supply chain,” especially for raw materials. Musk also said in early June that “our biggest challenge is the supply chain, especially microcontroller chips.”

(Reported by Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley, Calif, Akanksha Rana and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)