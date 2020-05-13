The real life Frank Scorpio and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk made the decision to reopen the production of his electric vehicles in California, despite the state’s ban on the coronavirus pandemic caused by COVID-19 disease. But that is not all, various sources assure that the Nevada’s Gigafactory, where it makes batteries for its cars and energy storage products, as well as parts for the Tesla Model 3, is also on the job. and operating normally.

Through social networks, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, celebrated the opening of the Fremont, California plant. “California should allow Tesla and @elonmusk to open the plant, NOW. It can be done quickly and safely! ”, Stressed the president.

California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

On May 11, Musk confronted California authorities by reviving the plant. “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I’ll be on the line with everyone else. If someone is arrested, I ask that it’s just me“The Alameda County emergency services office said in a statement that Tesla was only allowed to maintain” minimal basic operations. “

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

In the case of the Gigafactory, Nevada employees received information that operations would be partially reopened, but this was not the case.

According to information obtained by The Verge site, “Gigafactory employees who are allowed to stay at home on unpaid leave if they” don’t feel comfortable going to work, “the same as in California, but” because the permit is ending, workers are no longer eligible for the unemployment benefits they were receiving during the shutdown. ”

Tesla halted production at its U.S. factories in mid-March when counties and states across the country entered shelter orders in place to stop the spread of the virus.

.