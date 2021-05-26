Tesla receives more than a million orders for its electric pickup cybertruck

It is known that Tesla sells very well all your vehicles, and even your Model 3 is in the Top 10 of the best-selling electric cars in the world, but what is happening with the electric pickup Cybertruck That is not even produced is a madness of industrial dimensions.

According to the data of the Finbold signature, it is said that the electric pick up passed the milestone of 1 million reservations or pre-orders in a show of the overflowing enthusiasm that Tesla and its cars generate.

If this information is true, the brand would have exceeded deliveries of all the other vehicles Tesla has made in the last two years.

Tesla Cybertruck

Exactly it is said that until May 25, 2021 the Bookings were from 1.08 million exceeding the almost 870 thousand vehicles that Tesla has sold between 2019 and 2020.

The report explains that the main cause that drove this industrial milestone was a low booking fee of $ 100 which, in addition, can be refundable.

However, for this very reason, skeptical point out that the amount of bookings will be reduced considerably when the brand wants make the vehicle purchase official.

Tesla Cybertruck

To this panorama it would be added that other brands advanced the arrival of your options under the same format: electric pick up. This would make potential buyers controversial Cybertruck They will deviate from their route and end up with the options of Ford or Hummer.

And to complete, still Tesla has not confirmed the date it will go into production the Cybertruck, even though the electric pickup was first introduced in 2019 and, even, only until the middle of the year will the production version that will have some aesthetic changes with respect to the prototype. Can you talk about bubble?

Tesla Cybertruck at the brand’s factory

FACT

The Cybertruck In its most powerful and capable variant it will have three electric motors and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.9 seconds, according to Tesla, and will also have a autonomy of over 805 km on a single charge.

Updated Tesla Cybertruck