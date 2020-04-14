The city of Joplin, in Missouri, proposes a package of incentives and discounts

The electric pick-up will be manufactured at the end of 2021 in a new center

Entrepreneurs in the state of Missouri have prepared a $ 1 billion offer to capture the production of the Tesla Cybertruck, which will be done in a newly built factory in the interior of the United States. Elon Musk has yet to announce his decision.

Toby Teeter, head of the City of Joplin Chamber of Commerce, has put together a $ 1 billion incentive and discount package. And he has turned to Twitter to try to question the famous visionary, who is a regular user of that platform.

The offer includes a 50% discount to acquire ownership of a 421-hectare parcel, which would exceed in extension that of Gigafactory 4, which is currently under construction in Berlin -300 hectares-. Also tax reductions for a period of 12 years.

Musk has not yet revealed what his plans are for this new factory, although it is known that the Cybertruck already accumulates more than 600,000 reserves at the time of the publication of these lines. If everything goes according to plan, its production will begin at the end of the year 2021 with the twin-engine and trimotor versions of the pick-up.

@elonmusk, Joplin is offering a $ 1 BILLION package of incentives and savings to land @Tesla‘s new #gigafactory that will manufacture batteries and #Cybertrucks. Tesla should #ChooseJoplin, the home of battery technology. Offer: https://t.co/FgMqGVYQhN – Toby Teeter (@tobyteeter) April 13, 2020

If we take the Shanghai precedent, we see that Tesla acquired the land in October 2018, started building in January 2019, and delivered the first cars in December of the same year. Applied to Cybertruck, these references invite one to think that Tesla will choose its location in the coming months.

The goal with the factories in Shanghai and Berlin is to reach a volume of 500,000 cars per year, so it is not ruled out that this new production center is at that magic figure. Beyond the truck, Tesla is in need of new production sites to compete with traditional manufacturers.

Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

