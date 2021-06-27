Tesla Recalls Nearly 300,000 of Its China-Produced Vehicles Over Safety Issues | Motor

Tesla is forced to recall more than 285,000 vehicles produced in China over safety concerns, and thousands of them have been imported into other markets.

Tesla has not gotten off to a good start in China, one of their markets to dominate the electric car sector, and where they have now been forced to recall nearly 300,000 vehicles over various concerns related to a cruise control security breach.

As advanced from The Wall Street Journal, Tesla is withdrawing, in particular, more than 285,000 vehicles, produced locally, due to a safety risk with the cruise control of these same cars.

The State Administration of Market Regulation of China said 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai were recalled.

The importance of the matter, is that 35,655 Model 3 vehicles were imported, produced between December 2019 and June 2021, with which they are surely at risk in the West or in other areas of Asia.

As they comment, the vehicle’s cruise control system could be activated by accident causing them to accelerate abruptly, endangering both the life of the driver himself and the rest.

China is the world’s largest electric vehicle market, and yet Tesla aims to produce 500,000 vehicles per year in that country. The Shanghai Gigafactory began producing vehicles in 2018, delivering the first in December 2019.