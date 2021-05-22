Tesla profiles longest weekly pullback since 2018

(Bloomberg) – Tesla Inc. could be on the verge of reaching a dismal milestone by retreating for the fifth week in a row, after several unflattering headlines and the introduction of a formidable electric pickup by Ford Motor Co.

So far, the shares are down 0.6% this week. If the decline continues, it will become the longest weekly losing streak for Elon Musk since March 2018. Investors have avoided riskier stocks amid mounting concerns about inflation and its impact on the US economy. as well as some strong covid-19 outbreaks in some countries.

The steady and growing stream of negative news about Tesla in the past month, including multiple accidents, signs of a slowdown in sales in China and a possible delay at the company’s plant in Germany, has made it difficult for the stock to find favor with investors in a largely risk-free business environment.

Musk’s persistent tweets about bitcoin, which crashed earlier this month, haven’t been of much help to Tesla’s stock either.

“Musk seems to be losing some of his magic with retail investors,” said Craig Irwin, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners, reflecting on the stock’s recent pullback. The analyst doesn’t see the tide turning in Tesla’s favor any time soon, as he expects more announcements of traditional electric vehicles and possibly more leaks regarding tech giant Apple’s plans to enter the business.

“This would divert attention from Tesla and likely put pressure on stocks,” Irwin noted.

